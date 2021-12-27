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EP 143: New Year Tarot Predictions
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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This week, Monique tells all about a recent tarot card spread she pulled to try and see what the coming new year of 2022 may have in store for all of us. Like the past few years, there will be ups and downs for sure and in order to get through it all successfully, we will have to put in some work. Listen in to find out just exactly what the cards say is in our future! We wish you all a happy and healthy new year!

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https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com

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https://www.alexarionfitness.com

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