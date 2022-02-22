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Ottawa Police chief Threatens All Patriotic Protesters
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100 views • February 22, 2022
At a press conference in Ottaw Canada, the new police chief takes a question about the police filming during the protest for the purpose of future retaliation against those who participated in this lawful, peaceful protest against government tyranny and over reach.
This is the last question in a press conference asked by an independenr journalist. Body language experts should examine this mans expressions when he realizes this will not be a soft ball question he would expect.
His comment should send a shiver through all patriotic, democtratic loving people. If it looks like a police state, and talks like a police state chances are it is a police state.
This is a sad day in Canadian history.
This is the last question in a press conference asked by an independenr journalist. Body language experts should examine this mans expressions when he realizes this will not be a soft ball question he would expect.
His comment should send a shiver through all patriotic, democtratic loving people. If it looks like a police state, and talks like a police state chances are it is a police state.
This is a sad day in Canadian history.
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