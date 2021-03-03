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This guy have been has been asking for money since I started taking the train then this happns
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72 views • March 03, 2021
This guy in the Grayish coat was asking for money he's been doing this for years as far I have seen another rider offers him some help what happens next is anything but well...... watch the video and find out.
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