Matthew 2 Wise Men Still Seek Him

Pastor Andrew Russell’s message from Matthew 2 talks about the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. It includes the visit of the wise men, the attempt by King Herod to kill Jesus, and the flight of Joseph and his family to Egypt.

The events surrounding the birth of Jesus not only show the immediate circumstances but also point back to Old Testament prophecies being fulfilled.

For instance, the escape to Egypt fulfills Hosea 11:1, “Out of Egypt I called my son,” and Herod’s massacre of the infants can be connected to the prophecy in Jeremiah 31:15 about Rachel weeping for her children.

The way these prophecies are woven into the story emphasizes that God is sovereign over history, even in the midst of the chaos and darkness around Jesus’ birth.









