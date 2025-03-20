BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
📜 Restore the Biblical Calendar for 2025-2026!
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
50 views • 1 month ago

The biblical new year is here, and it’s time to align with Yahuah’s appointed times. For years, The God Culture has followed the Zadok Way Qumran Calendar, rooted in the Dead Sea Scrolls. This year, a 7-day reconciliation is required to maintain the Sabbath cycle of sevens from Creation. Though we continue our research into a fully restored biblical calendar, what matters most is keeping the Feasts as Paul commanded. Download the full 2025-2026 Biblical Calendar and begin your journey back to the ancient ways. 📥 Download Now: thegodculture.org 🎥 Watch our full series on biblical timekeeping! #BiblicalCalendar #QumranCalendar #GodsTiming #ZadokPriesthood #TorahTruth #SabbathRest #FeastsOfTheLord #BiblicalNewYear #GodCulture #DeadSeaScrolls

Keywords
biblical timekeepingbiblical calendar 2025hebrew calendar 2025dead sea scrolls calendarqumran calendarzadok priesthoodabib 1hebrew feasts 2025sabbath cycle
