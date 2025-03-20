📜 Restore the Biblical Calendar for 2025-2026!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The biblical new year is here, and it’s time to align with Yahuah’s appointed times. For years, The God Culture has followed the Zadok Way Qumran Calendar, rooted in the Dead Sea Scrolls. This year, a 7-day reconciliation is required to maintain the Sabbath cycle of sevens from Creation. Though we continue our research into a fully restored biblical calendar, what matters most is keeping the Feasts as Paul commanded. Download the full 2025-2026 Biblical Calendar and begin your journey back to the ancient ways. 📥 Download Now: thegodculture.org 🎥 Watch our full series on biblical timekeeping! #BiblicalCalendar #QumranCalendar #GodsTiming #ZadokPriesthood #TorahTruth #SabbathRest #FeastsOfTheLord #BiblicalNewYear #GodCulture #DeadSeaScrolls