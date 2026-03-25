Sharpen Me - lyrics/music video

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I just dropped another track on @suno
SHARPEN ME (Iron Sharpens Iron)
[as video will feature in an upcoming CTP episode - release: TBD]
https://suno.com/s/7h9kR7oEHFgRBDt2
#music #Christian #suno
Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster/songwriter) and Suno AI. Music (Christian flavor) by @suno system. Another in Life And Living series [see too the books: https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries].
[intro]
Iron sharpens iron, both figurative and literal, forging a better world, a Christian way ,leads us to a better day
[Verse 1]
Got a Bible on the table
Steel sparks on the floor
Hammer ringing in the distance
While Your words cut to my core
You’re sanding down my pride
Filing all my fear
In the fire of Your kindness
What was dull is turning clear
[Chorus]
Iron sharpens iron
Lord
So sharpen me
Rub my rough edges
Till Your reflection’s all I see
If we carry one another
You will light the narrow way
Iron sharpens iron
And You’re forging a better day
[Verse 2]
Every honest conversation
Every wound we choose to show
Is a grindstone for our spirits
Making mercy start to glow
When I call my brother higher
He pulls me higher too
Under pressure
Under promise
We’re becoming more like You
[Chorus]
Iron sharpens iron
Lord
So sharpen me
Rub my rough edges
Till Your reflection’s all I see
If we carry one another
You will light the narrow way
Iron sharpens iron
And You’re forging a better day
[Bridge]
Strike by strike
Word by word
You’re remaking hearts of stone
Grace by grace
Hurt by healed hurt
We don’t have to stand alone (oh oh)
[Chorus]
Iron sharpens iron
Lord
So sharpen me
Rub my rough edges
Till Your reflection’s all I see
If we carry one another
You will light the narrow way
Iron sharpens iron
And You’re forging a better day
You’re forging a better day