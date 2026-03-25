Sharpen Me - lyrics/music video

I just dropped another track on @suno

SHARPEN ME (Iron Sharpens Iron)

[as video will feature in an upcoming CTP episode - release: TBD]

https://suno.com/s/7h9kR7oEHFgRBDt2

#music #Christian #suno





Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster/songwriter) and Suno AI. Music (Christian flavor) by @suno system. Another in Life And Living series [see too the books: https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries].





[intro]

Iron sharpens iron, both figurative and literal, forging a better world, a Christian way ,leads us to a better day





[Verse 1]

Got a Bible on the table

Steel sparks on the floor

Hammer ringing in the distance

While Your words cut to my core

You’re sanding down my pride

Filing all my fear

In the fire of Your kindness

What was dull is turning clear





[Chorus]

Iron sharpens iron

Lord

So sharpen me

Rub my rough edges

Till Your reflection’s all I see

If we carry one another

You will light the narrow way

Iron sharpens iron

And You’re forging a better day





[Verse 2]

Every honest conversation

Every wound we choose to show

Is a grindstone for our spirits

Making mercy start to glow

When I call my brother higher

He pulls me higher too

Under pressure

Under promise

We’re becoming more like You





[Chorus]

Iron sharpens iron

Lord

So sharpen me

Rub my rough edges

Till Your reflection’s all I see

If we carry one another

You will light the narrow way

Iron sharpens iron

And You’re forging a better day





[Bridge]

Strike by strike

Word by word

You’re remaking hearts of stone

Grace by grace

Hurt by healed hurt

We don’t have to stand alone (oh oh)





[Chorus]

Iron sharpens iron

Lord

So sharpen me

Rub my rough edges

Till Your reflection’s all I see

If we carry one another

You will light the narrow way

Iron sharpens iron

And You’re forging a better day

You’re forging a better day