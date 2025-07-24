BrightLearn - The Great American Health Hoax: The Surprising Truth About How Modern Medicine Keeps You Sick by Raymond Francis

Raymond Francis' "The Great American Health Hoax" exposes the flaws in America’s profit-driven "disease-care" system, which prioritizes symptom management over true health, often worsening conditions through toxic treatments. The book presents an empowering alternative: the Beyond Health Model, grounded in the principle of "One Disease, Two Causes" (cellular malfunction due to deficiency and toxicity) and the "Six Pathways to Health and Disease" (Nutrition, Toxin, Mental, Physical, Genetic, and Medical). This science-based, natural medicine framework educates individuals on preventing and reversing disease by supporting the body’s innate healing abilities—eliminating reliance on drugs or surgeries. Highlighting the economic crisis posed by aging populations and rising healthcare costs, Francis argues that widespread health education is the solution to reduce dependency on the broken system. Health is a choice, and by addressing cellular needs through nutrient-rich diets, toxin avoidance, mental well-being, physical activity, genetic care, and mindful medical decisions, anyone can achieve lasting vitality. The book serves as a practical guide to reclaiming control over personal health and transforming societal well-being.





