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Whistleblower : Luciferians killing Children in Ritual Sacrifice
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1412 views • January 05, 2021
Financial Advisor insider to the Billionaire Elite confession on Luciferians r@ping and killing children. Luciferians hate everything in this world and want to destroy it. Luciferians are behind the New World Order.
Between 500 Thousand and 800 Thousand Children disappear every year in the United States. Many are found, many are not. To those Children that are never seen again, what do you think happened to them ?
Between 500 Thousand and 800 Thousand Children disappear every year in the United States. Many are found, many are not. To those Children that are never seen again, what do you think happened to them ?
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