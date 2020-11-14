© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Science Of EMF Weapons - Understanding 5G With Mark Steele | Richard Sacks
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 11/8/20
Listen online: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio
Mark Steele (http://www.saveusnow.org.uk) has a background in frequency weapons development. He understands 5G not as a communications technology but as a weapons system, being rolled out across America and the world, for use against humanity. One of the reasons I especially wanted to have Mark come back on the show is the fact he has explained before about 5G's effect on oxygen molecules. Specifically, while 4G has a negative effect on water molecules, including those in the human body, 5G has an effect on oxygen molecules, making them more difficult for our bodies to use. Gee, what a coincidence. That sounds like the main characteristic of real COVID-19 cases: the inability of normally functional lungs to transfer oxygen to the blood flowing through them.
Mark Steele is the perfect person to look into this interesting coincidence and talk about what 5G technology is all about. This is one more piece of essential understanding to enable us to see through the fake "pandemic" and heal society. Yes, doctors who have successfully treated hundreds or thousands of real COVID-19 cases with cheap and effective protocols, who get banned from social media and corporate media for reporting their success, verify it is a real sickness, but easily cured in 24-48 hours with the right treatment. So there is deadly danger from this "pandemic," but from the lockdowns of society, not from the virus itself. Super Depression, mass starvation and severe tyranny are the purpose of the "pandemic," and they have been set in motion. An awake population could turn it around. Mark Steele is one of the teachers to help put the puzzle pieces together.
For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at http://www.subscribestar.com/lostarts....
In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found. PHC is for you, when you're ready to really get deeply into special self-healing protocols and start transforming your life for the better. I'm there live to meet and talk with you every week. It's interactive, with live chat and plenty of time for Q&A, comments and any input you want to contribute. It's a rare opportunity for those ready to experience a radically better quality of life, and willing to do the work on themselves to make it happen. Learn more about it at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com.
Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.
Richard Sacks, Host
http://www.lostartsradio.com
https://www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio
http://youtube.lostartsradio.com
http://itunes.lostartsradio.com
http://www.mixcloud.com/lostartsradio
https://lostartsradio.com/music
#5g #weapons #lostartsradio