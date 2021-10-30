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Dr. Vernon Coleman: Global Warming Lies, Fraud and Hypocrisy in Glasgow
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215 views • October 30, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Global Warming Lies, Fraud and Hypocrisy in Glasgow
READ → !!! → Common people are NOT responsible for climate change! It is mostly natural as it was for billions of years, loooong before humans. But now, with all new technologies there are some rich and evil psychopaths who like to play God with HAARPs, Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Geo-engineering, Directed Energy Weapons, atmosphere/ionosphere heaters and so on that add to/speed naturally happening climate processes – and these sick bastards want to put the responsibility on us – to usher their evil Agenda2030/21, GreatReset, Depopulation – fuck you, all of you! ← !!! ← READ
source:
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
READ → !!! → Common people are NOT responsible for climate change! It is mostly natural as it was for billions of years, loooong before humans. But now, with all new technologies there are some rich and evil psychopaths who like to play God with HAARPs, Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Geo-engineering, Directed Energy Weapons, atmosphere/ionosphere heaters and so on that add to/speed naturally happening climate processes – and these sick bastards want to put the responsibility on us – to usher their evil Agenda2030/21, GreatReset, Depopulation – fuck you, all of you! ← !!! ← READ
source:
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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