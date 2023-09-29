Create New Account
Drive-thru argument/foodfight/gunfight: Coming to a drive-thru near you?
PJ Glassey
Published 15 hours ago

What the heck is happening in this country? So many people seem to have lost all impulse control and respect for human life. Here's what happens when you combine the two...

gun controlmcdonaldsattempted murderdrive through

