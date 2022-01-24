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A Big and Beautiful Intactivist Billboard in Las Vegas
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160 views • January 24, 2022
John & Jennifer Adkison of Ventura, California at the Las Vegas billboard, January 22, 2022. The billboard will be there at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Blvd & Hidden Well Rd through March 22. Join Bloodstained Men for their press conference at the billboard on February 25, kicking off the 20-day Southwest Circumcision Crisis Protests, all welcome! Thank you ALL DONORS who made this billboard happen!
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