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FINDING BIGFOOT [2011-2018] (TV SERIES TRAILER)
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22 views • December 14, 2020
Matt Moneymaker, founder of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (B.F.R.O.), and a team of the B.F.R.O.'s top investigators travel North America and the world to search for the mysterious creature called Bigfoot. According to Animal Planet it consists of Twelve Seasons with a total of 100 Episodes; however, according to IMDB it consists of 9 Seasons with 91 Episodes, and Wikipedia shows 9 Seasons with 98 Episodes.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Note: Sasquatch are very real. I have had two encounters myself. The government covers up their existence. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion. Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! Matrix Sciences were created by the Vatican and Freemasons as a way to Dumb Down, Divide, Conquer, and Enslave mankind. Sasquatch are inter-dimensional Beings, they are not apes; also, humans are not apes, nor did we evolve from apes. Sasquatch can be killed when materialized in the 3rd dimension, and many of them have been. The world governments and science go through great lengths to cover-up the existence of Sasquatch, and all other non-human, alien, and inter-dimensional beings. Time to Wake Up. Time to research FORBIDDEN ARCHEOLOGY, and to learn that the root word for government is (govern - to control) and (ment - the mind), thus the definition of Government is Mind Control, nothing else. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!!!
FINDING BIGFOOT [2011-2018] (COMPLETE TV SERIES)
You can watch and or download 91 of the episodes in 1080P HD.
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/finding-bigfoot/full-episodes/the-100th-episode
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
Note: Sasquatch are very real. I have had two encounters myself. The government covers up their existence. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion. Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE! Matrix Sciences were created by the Vatican and Freemasons as a way to Dumb Down, Divide, Conquer, and Enslave mankind. Sasquatch are inter-dimensional Beings, they are not apes; also, humans are not apes, nor did we evolve from apes. Sasquatch can be killed when materialized in the 3rd dimension, and many of them have been. The world governments and science go through great lengths to cover-up the existence of Sasquatch, and all other non-human, alien, and inter-dimensional beings. Time to Wake Up. Time to research FORBIDDEN ARCHEOLOGY, and to learn that the root word for government is (govern - to control) and (ment - the mind), thus the definition of Government is Mind Control, nothing else. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!!!
FINDING BIGFOOT [2011-2018] (COMPLETE TV SERIES)
You can watch and or download 91 of the episodes in 1080P HD.
[Click on this link if activated, or if not, Copy and Paste this link to watch this movie in the Public Domain.]
https://www.animalplanet.com/tv-shows/finding-bigfoot/full-episodes/the-100th-episode
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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