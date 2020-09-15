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Grigori Rasputin Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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30 views • September 15, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/grigori-rasputin-channeled-by-karl-mollison-26jan2020/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grigori_Rasputin
Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin 21 January 1869 – 30 December 30 1916
was a Russian mystic and self-proclaimed holy man who befriended
the family of Tsar Nicholas II, the last monarch of Russia, and
gained considerable influence in late imperial Russia.
Born to a peasant family in the Siberian village of Pokrovskoye
in the Tyumensky Uyezd of Tobolsk Governorate (now Yarkovsky District
of Tyumen Oblast), Rasputin had a religious conversion experience
after taking a pilgrimage to a monastery in 1897.
He has been described as a monk or as a "strannik" (wanderer, or
pilgrim), though he held no official position in the Russian
Orthodox Church. After traveling to St. Petersburg, either in
1903 or the winter of 1904–05, Rasputin captivated some church
and social leaders.
He became a society figure, and met the Tsar in November 1905.
In late 1906, Rasputin began acting as a healer for Alexei,
the Tsar and his wife Alexandra's only son, who suffered from
hemophilia.
At court, he was a divisive figure, seen by some Russians as a
mystic, visionary, and prophet, and by others as a religious
charlatan. The high point of Rasputin's power was in 1915, when
Nicholas II left St. Petersburg to oversee Russian armies
fighting World War I, increasing both Alexandra and Rasputin's
influence.
As Russian defeats in the war mounted, however, both Rasputin
and Alexandra became increasingly unpopular. In the early
morning of 30 December 1916, Rasputin was assassinated by a
group of conservative noblemen who opposed his influence over
Alexandra and the Tsar.
Historians often suggest that Rasputin's terrible reputation
helped discredit the tsarist government, and thus helped
precipitate the overthrow of the Romanov dynasty, which happened
a few weeks after he was assassinated.
Accounts of his life and influence were often based on hearsay
and rumor.
Both, we have found misses, almost entirely, the truth about Rasputin.
A previous channeling revealed some amazing facts about him and
the family he served when Karl channeled Alexandra Feodorovna the
wife of Tsar Nicholas II.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grigori_Rasputin
Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin 21 January 1869 – 30 December 30 1916
was a Russian mystic and self-proclaimed holy man who befriended
the family of Tsar Nicholas II, the last monarch of Russia, and
gained considerable influence in late imperial Russia.
Born to a peasant family in the Siberian village of Pokrovskoye
in the Tyumensky Uyezd of Tobolsk Governorate (now Yarkovsky District
of Tyumen Oblast), Rasputin had a religious conversion experience
after taking a pilgrimage to a monastery in 1897.
He has been described as a monk or as a "strannik" (wanderer, or
pilgrim), though he held no official position in the Russian
Orthodox Church. After traveling to St. Petersburg, either in
1903 or the winter of 1904–05, Rasputin captivated some church
and social leaders.
He became a society figure, and met the Tsar in November 1905.
In late 1906, Rasputin began acting as a healer for Alexei,
the Tsar and his wife Alexandra's only son, who suffered from
hemophilia.
At court, he was a divisive figure, seen by some Russians as a
mystic, visionary, and prophet, and by others as a religious
charlatan. The high point of Rasputin's power was in 1915, when
Nicholas II left St. Petersburg to oversee Russian armies
fighting World War I, increasing both Alexandra and Rasputin's
influence.
As Russian defeats in the war mounted, however, both Rasputin
and Alexandra became increasingly unpopular. In the early
morning of 30 December 1916, Rasputin was assassinated by a
group of conservative noblemen who opposed his influence over
Alexandra and the Tsar.
Historians often suggest that Rasputin's terrible reputation
helped discredit the tsarist government, and thus helped
precipitate the overthrow of the Romanov dynasty, which happened
a few weeks after he was assassinated.
Accounts of his life and influence were often based on hearsay
and rumor.
Both, we have found misses, almost entirely, the truth about Rasputin.
A previous channeling revealed some amazing facts about him and
the family he served when Karl channeled Alexandra Feodorovna the
wife of Tsar Nicholas II.
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