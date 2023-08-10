Create New Account
Lab grown chicken - This is what it looks like. It has been approved by the FDA for our poisoning
Jim Crenshaw


August 10, 2023


That's nasty. It looks like granny's feet after her monthly bath. Probably has Bill Gates and Klaus the anal Schwab's DNA from their sperm in it. They are a couple of chicken sh*ts. Meanwhile they are killing cattle to reduce the carbon farts. Got some real chicken? You better eat em while you got em folks.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uj5EVzvRCcjm/

