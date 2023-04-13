Tucker Carlson: Trump Is the Only Candidate Actually Talking About Real Issues
"Whatever you think of his answers, the conversation was about real topics. It was not about global warming or systemic racism or trans rights; it was about nuclear war, the US dollar and its strength against other currencies ... things that actually define a country."
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1646309898299342850?s=20
