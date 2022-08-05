X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2843a - The Economic Narrative Is Going To Collapse Around The [DS]/[CB], Tick Tock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2843a - August 5, 2022
The Economic Narrative Is Going To Collapse Around The [DS]/[CB], Tick Tock
The unemployment numbers are out, and the Biden administration is pushing the idea that everything is ok. Unemployment is a lagging indicator, look at the participation rate and this shows you that new jobs are not created, same people same jobs. The narrative is falling apart, the [CB] is in trouble.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^