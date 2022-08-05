X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2843a - The Economic Narrative Is Going To Collapse Around The [DS]/[CB], Tick Tock

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2843a - August 5, 2022

The Economic Narrative Is Going To Collapse Around The [DS]/[CB], Tick Tock

The unemployment numbers are out, and the Biden administration is pushing the idea that everything is ok. Unemployment is a lagging indicator, look at the participation rate and this shows you that new jobs are not created, same people same jobs. The narrative is falling apart, the [CB] is in trouble.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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