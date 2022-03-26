© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Melbourne Protest 26 March 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • March 26, 2022
We arrived late and had to find the path of the Melbourne protest. Fortunately we guessed right and saw the start walking down Collins Street. This provided me with a useful opportunity to video the whole march and join at the end as it passed. So you can see that it was not so big this week (probably because of a more important gathering in Canberra at the same time). Still, it shows an earnest commitment by Melbourne people to not give up, to keep the pressure up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.