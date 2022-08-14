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How Tiny and Beautiful Oamaru, New Zealand Can Become the Global Litmus Test For Vaccine Deaths
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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236 views • August 14, 2022

This video is the perfect example of how people can be their own detectives who live in Small Town, Wherever. As you will see with this couple who went for a drive in their local cemetery in tiny Oamaru, New Zealand and found that their local grave diggers have recently buried at least 92 bodies starting in 2021. You will see by the comments that I share from Twitter that more and more people think that this is a great idea to go out and visit their local cemetery and look for the fresh graves and see how old the deceased were when they passed away. Thank you to @graciousrebel420 on TikTok for posting the original video and @roller2426 for sharing her video on Twitter. A true eye opener. Good work.


Related links:


The Blue Penguin Colony in Oamaru – New Zealand's Biggest Gap Year – New Zealand Guide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLM457QxxMQ


@graciousrebel420 on TikTok


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oamaru


https://www.tiktok.com/@graciousrebel420/video/7130833456631794946?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=%40graciousrebel420&t=1660363127016


https://twitter.com/roller2426/status/1557676354703081472


Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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