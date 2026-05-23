Episode 543 May 23, 2026 PART ONE: A Great Deception Rededication 250

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Are you ready to be put back under the Law of Moses?
While Christians blindly celebrated our President "Rededicationg" our country to God, I was sore greived and vexed in my spirit
by the spiritual blindness in the land.
This event WAS NOT Rededicating our nation to God. This
event was the Prelude to the ANtichrist and the bondage that is about to befall the world. This video will make your walk with Jesus ROCK SOLID STRONG. I had to break it into parts because there is so much that happened at this event and things tired to it. I pray you eill watch all the part in the series. I love ya'll. Thank you for watching.
Keep serving Jesus,
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https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=262...
https://2017-2021.state.gov/recognizi...
• Trump says he might run for Prime Minister...
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https://harbingersdaily.com/the-comin...
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• Trump Becomes First U.S. President to Visi...
https://www.jpost.com/international/a...
https://israelmyglory.org/article/the...
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tw...
https://israel365news.com/400368/sanh...
SONG SECRET AMBITION
• Secret Ambition ~ Michael W Smith ~ lyric ...
• Secret Ambition ~ Michael W Smith ~ lyric ...
https://www.gotquestions.org/yoke-of-...
"I AM THE LAW"
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SONG NOT FOR AN HOUR
• Not For An Hour Lyric Video
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