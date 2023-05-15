Tilly, a starving, miserable life is left at the junkyard, all the food she finds is taken away

Pitiful Animal
May 15, 2023
Sometimes I didn't even know where to start.
Tilly, a miserable and hungry life.
She was about 6 years old and her strength was weak
She was left at a scrap pile in a field next to a football field.
She had to face beasts many times larger than herself.
Every day Tilly was bullied, every food she found was taken away
Her hair was unbelievably thick.
At first, I didn't even know if she was a boy or a girl.
They were all tightly packed together, dirty and smelly.
It was impossible to know how long she had lived in this situation.
She couldn't even stand on her own two feet
She couldn't move because she didn't have any strength left.
At that time, Tilly was in dire need of help.
Right after that, I took him to the vet to do the necessary tests.
First Tilly needed to get rid of the thick hair that was wrapping her body.
Inside were thousands of ticks
They madeTilly itchy and uncomfortable.
After more than an hour of making, finally each part of her gradually appeared.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AQjQ_L4GxM
