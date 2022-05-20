Elon Musk, Twitter, and the AI God 🤖 | Things are not what they seem! 😱

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Saratoga Ocean
What's going on with Elon Musk, Twitter, and the AI god? Here's the REAL REASON the controllers are mad at Mr. Musk for buying Twitter. And it's not what you think! We're being ushered into transhumanism in ways you can't imagine 😱
Here's the video where I describe the metaverse:
https://youtu.be/KBYBcESBt18
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