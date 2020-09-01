© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates under Attack, R Kelly under Attack, Our Children under Attack | A Better Tomorrow
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • September 01, 2020
Today on A Better Tomorrow, Dave and Simone uncover insidious plans made by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
And, did you hear about R. Kelly’s beat down. What the R needs to do is tell his fans to stop protesting for him. It is getting him in some serious trouble.
Imagine this; your relative is pronounced dead, and then all of a sudden is found alive. We take a look at a Detroit family’s nightmare situation.
Finally, parents; we have some answers for you. What are you going to do with your children in a couple weeks?
And, did you hear about R. Kelly’s beat down. What the R needs to do is tell his fans to stop protesting for him. It is getting him in some serious trouble.
Imagine this; your relative is pronounced dead, and then all of a sudden is found alive. We take a look at a Detroit family’s nightmare situation.
Finally, parents; we have some answers for you. What are you going to do with your children in a couple weeks?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.