You Will Come to Love Truth, Truth Will Set You Free, Absolute Truth Exists, God Has Truth to Share, God Exists, God Is Real
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
21 views • 2 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/Ai35CHOSb_0

20240816 1100 DT Living Room Tour PT Talk 2 Day1 Part1


Cut:

40m18s - 43m20s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Divine Truth YouTube Extended Videos: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthmain

Divine Truth YouTube Clips: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthclips

Divine Truth YouTube Frequently Asked Questions: https://youtube.com/@divinetruthfaq

Divine Truth Radio: http://radio.divinetruth.com

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/


Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Send your questions to: [email protected]

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

“ABSOLUTE TRUTH EXISTS. IT IS THE PURVIEW, IT IS THE DOMAIN OF GOD. SO THE MORE CONNECTED WITH GOD YOU BECOME, IT ALSO LOGICALLY MAKES SENSE, THE MORE CONNECTED WITH TRUTH YOU WILL BECOME.”

@ 41m02s


“GOD EXISTS. GOD IS REAL.”

@ 43m03s


wisdomtruth seekergod existssimplerelationship with godsoul foodabsolute truthgod is realdivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with godtruth will set you freedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythinglove and truthreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenegods universal truthconnected with god
