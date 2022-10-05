How to make Banana Muffins

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Watch us make some Banana Muffins, also at the end of the video we try the Banana Muffins. If you like this video please leave a like, subscribe to our channel, comment down below, share this video with your friends and family. Also if you can Please leave a donation, it really helps us by making it so that we can continue to make these videos and stay on the air, without baking supplies we cant bake!