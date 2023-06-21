Biden associate Devon Archer will testify next week in front of Comer’s committee.

Biden associate Devon Archer will be testifying under oath next week in front of Comer’s committee.
This has the potential to be explosive (if he doesn’t perjure himself).
Comer says “Devon Archer knows more about what role Joe Biden played in this” than anybody else 🍿
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/40692
