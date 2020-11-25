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PROPHECY UPDATE NOC 25, 2020 - NOW IS THE TIME FOR A 'GREAT RESET'
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36 views • November 25, 2020
Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria …. Iran has a new warship packed with drones and missiles …. Now is the time for a ‘Great Reset’ …. G20 summit concludes with vow to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all …. School stopped from engaging with Operation Christmas Child
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