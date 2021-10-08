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WtF's Evening Report 08-10-2021 The Carrot Won't Work... Now Comes The Stick!
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30 views • August 10, 2021
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They tell us we are seeing transitory inflation. They say the inflation will go back to "normal" in time. The issues here are obvious and they are really telling us about the transition that is coming. We need not look far to see it all.
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Article Links:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2021/08/08/coming-soon-for-the-unvaccinated-a-50-monthly-paycheck-deduction-from-your-employer/?sh=6051954747ae
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tyson-foods-ceo-says-costs-rising-faster-it-can-hike-prices?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://schiffgold.com/key-gold-news/transitory-price-increases-are-forever/
Thumbnail Link:
http://podcast.defeatthedrama.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/carrot.jpg
They tell us we are seeing transitory inflation. They say the inflation will go back to "normal" in time. The issues here are obvious and they are really telling us about the transition that is coming. We need not look far to see it all.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucejapsen/2021/08/08/coming-soon-for-the-unvaccinated-a-50-monthly-paycheck-deduction-from-your-employer/?sh=6051954747ae
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/tyson-foods-ceo-says-costs-rising-faster-it-can-hike-prices?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://schiffgold.com/key-gold-news/transitory-price-increases-are-forever/
Thumbnail Link:
http://podcast.defeatthedrama.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/carrot.jpg
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