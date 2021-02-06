© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Little Engine That Could (censored)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • February 06, 2021
"I think I can . . . I think I can . . . !" For generations children have been inspired by the story of The Little Engine and her cheerful and heroic determination, and the story is still around to inspire the next generation of children.
** Please note that this is an EDITED (censored) version of the old 1991 classic video. The original film had a lot of unnecessarily scary parts to the movie, and our daughter was extra sensitive to things that were frightening, so this is a censored version of the movie that has NO SCARY PARTS in it! The movie and the story line still flow well, and the plot is still just as complete even with the scary scenes deleted. So much so, that you would hardly even know that certain parts of the movie have been taken out if you'd never seen the movie in its entirety.
The perfect film for little train lovers, and children of all ages.
Based on the book by Watty Piper.
** Please note that this is an EDITED (censored) version of the old 1991 classic video. The original film had a lot of unnecessarily scary parts to the movie, and our daughter was extra sensitive to things that were frightening, so this is a censored version of the movie that has NO SCARY PARTS in it! The movie and the story line still flow well, and the plot is still just as complete even with the scary scenes deleted. So much so, that you would hardly even know that certain parts of the movie have been taken out if you'd never seen the movie in its entirety.
The perfect film for little train lovers, and children of all ages.
Based on the book by Watty Piper.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.