The Little Engine That Could (censored)

"I think I can . . . I think I can . . . !" For generations children have been inspired by the story of The Little Engine and her cheerful and heroic determination, and the story is still around to inspire the next generation of children.



** Please note that this is an EDITED (censored) version of the old 1991 classic video. The original film had a lot of unnecessarily scary parts to the movie, and our daughter was extra sensitive to things that were frightening, so this is a censored version of the movie that has NO SCARY PARTS in it! The movie and the story line still flow well, and the plot is still just as complete even with the scary scenes deleted. So much so, that you would hardly even know that certain parts of the movie have been taken out if you'd never seen the movie in its entirety.



The perfect film for little train lovers, and children of all ages.



Based on the book by Watty Piper.