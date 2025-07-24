Tulsi Gabbard: Obama could be held accountable for treason & attempted coup - 2020 House Intelligence Committee report

Is this a distraction from the Epstein files? Will they use this to say that Epstein was fabricated too?

The head of US national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, stated that the 44th president, Barack Obama, could be held accountable for treason and an attempted coup.

According to Fox News, the former president is accused of fabricating intelligence data about the "Russian trace" in the 2016 elections.

Earlier, Gabbard published documents confirming that the Obama administration knew before and after the 2016 elections that Russia did not influence their outcome through cyberattacks.

Russian intelligence obtained damaging information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s health amid her 2016 presidential campaign — including evidence that she had “psycho-emotional problems” that were being treated with powerful sedatives — but Vladimir Putin chose not to release it before that year’s election because he thought the Democrat would win. The astounding revelations were contained in a 2020 House Intelligence Committee report which reviewed purported Russian influence on the presidential contest and was declassified and made public Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Video from New York Post, from July 23, 2025