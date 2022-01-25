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MORE Strange Happenings at the White House [BIG Black Boxes Being Wheeled In]
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1133 views • January 25, 2022
MORE Strange Happenings at the White House [BIG Black Boxes Being Wheeled In]
BIG Black Boxes Being Wheeled Into The White House
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ptUnCZ
The closest look yet at the new wall at the White House
https://www.roxytube.com/v/etI7vO
MORE Strange Happenings at the White House [Jan 22 2022]
AntiDisinformation10 Published
January 22, 2022
6,004 Views
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4KIsq1
https://rumble.com/vt1vcy-more-strange-happenings-at-the-white-house-jan-22-2022.html?mref=x2y2z&;mc=98mif
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
BIG Black Boxes Being Wheeled Into The White House
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ptUnCZ
The closest look yet at the new wall at the White House
https://www.roxytube.com/v/etI7vO
MORE Strange Happenings at the White House [Jan 22 2022]
AntiDisinformation10 Published
January 22, 2022
6,004 Views
https://www.roxytube.com/v/4KIsq1
https://rumble.com/vt1vcy-more-strange-happenings-at-the-white-house-jan-22-2022.html?mref=x2y2z&;mc=98mif
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
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