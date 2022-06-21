Risks and Benefits of Natural Childbirth & Midwifery - with Mama Natural, Genevieve Howland

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Understand the pros and cons of hospital births and how you make the best choice for your situation. Genevieve Howland a.k.a. Mama Natural is the face of the web's #1 natural parenting brand, and she is the best-selling author of The Mama Natural, Week-by-Week Guide to Pregnancy and Childbirth. Her videos and article have over 110M views. Her course Mama Natural Baby Care course has helped thousands of women experience natural and fulfilling childbirths. Join Genevieve and Nina Elliot (mother of five natural births) for this fascinating conversation.