NWO: Canada bans Christians from demonstrating at perverted drag show events!
Published Yesterday

Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)

In his interview with Odessa Orlewicz of Liberty Talk Canada, Stew looks at how Christians in the city of Calgary, in the “conservative” province of Alberta, cannot be closer than 200 meters or 656 feet away from demonstrating at perverted transgender / drag queen events.

But the same transgender and drag queen supporters are allowed to get violent at Christian events.

In Matthew 24:9, Christ says: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.

We truly are in the end times when evil is good and good is evil as prophesied in Isaiah 5:20.

