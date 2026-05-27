Netanyahu Just Lost Everything — His Last Gambit Failed — Scott Ritter | The Frontline Directive





Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter analyzes Netanyahu's strategic defeat following Iran war outcome. Assessment: Gaza war (Oct 7) → Hezbollah expansion → Syria involvement → Iran attack = escalation ladder designed to keep Netanyahu in power, avoid corruption prosecution, delay domestic political reckoning. Result: strategic defeat on all fronts—Hamas not defeated (still fighting), Hezbollah fought IDF to standstill in Lebanon, Iran emerged stronger (controls Hormuz, regional influence expanded, ballistic missile production increased). Netanyahu's political calculation: expand conflict to justify staying in office. Reality: failed everywhere, "politically unsustainable position" now exposed. October 7 investigation pending = career-ending revelations about leadership failures. Israel economy "on fast track to national insolvency," Abraham Accords partner UAE bankrupt, depopulation beginning as economic collapse looms. Ritter's Iran advice: "Let Israel die, they're dying"—strategic patience, no need force issue. Educational geopolitical analysis.





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCQwkywpE9g