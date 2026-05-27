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NETANYAHU JUST LOST EVERYTHING ₪ HIS LAST GAMBIT FAILED 🎙 SCOTT RITTER [THE FRONTLINE DIRECTIVE]
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Netanyahu Just Lost Everything — His Last Gambit Failed — Scott Ritter | The Frontline Directive


Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter analyzes Netanyahu's strategic defeat following Iran war outcome. Assessment: Gaza war (Oct 7) → Hezbollah expansion → Syria involvement → Iran attack = escalation ladder designed to keep Netanyahu in power, avoid corruption prosecution, delay domestic political reckoning. Result: strategic defeat on all fronts—Hamas not defeated (still fighting), Hezbollah fought IDF to standstill in Lebanon, Iran emerged stronger (controls Hormuz, regional influence expanded, ballistic missile production increased). Netanyahu's political calculation: expand conflict to justify staying in office. Reality: failed everywhere, "politically unsustainable position" now exposed. October 7 investigation pending = career-ending revelations about leadership failures. Israel economy "on fast track to national insolvency," Abraham Accords partner UAE bankrupt, depopulation beginning as economic collapse looms. Ritter's Iran advice: "Let Israel die, they're dying"—strategic patience, no need force issue. Educational geopolitical analysis.


Formal Disclaimer: The content provided on The Frontline Directive is strictly for educational, informational, and analytical purposes. All geopolitical and military analyses are based on independent research, historical context, and open-source intelligence. We provide objective, unbiased commentary and strictly do not endorse violence, conflict, or any political faction. This channel is committed to factual reporting and avoids deceptive practices or sensationalism. Viewers are encouraged to consult multiple sources. The Frontline Directive accepts no liability for actions taken based on this analysis.


"The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoW) visual information does not imply or constitute DoW endorsement."


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCQwkywpE9g

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iranisraelbenjamin netanyahuscott ritterthe frontline directive
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