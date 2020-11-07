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Stop The Steal Rally - Boise - Idaho - 2020-11-07
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60 views • November 12, 2020
A rally in my home town that took place Saturday, Nov 7, 2020 in front the state capitol.
Mostly Trump-supporters, but all of them true freedom-supporters, and wanting honest elections (I definitely hope so).
Plus,
My first try of the open source software, OpenShot, to create this little video presentation, with some image-placards to drive home the point that election shenanigans should not be tolerated, regardless who you voted for!
Mostly Trump-supporters, but all of them true freedom-supporters, and wanting honest elections (I definitely hope so).
Plus,
My first try of the open source software, OpenShot, to create this little video presentation, with some image-placards to drive home the point that election shenanigans should not be tolerated, regardless who you voted for!
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