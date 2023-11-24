Create New Account
The Attack on Virgin Mary: Jesse Romero Exposes Creepy Santa Muerte Cult with Dr. Taylor Marshall
Published 14 hours ago

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Nov 22, 2023


Jesse Romero exposes the attack on the Virgin Mary with the dark secrets of the cult known as Santa Muerte. This cult is worshiping a demon known as Santa Muerte, and they're doing so in a very creepy way. Jesse and Taylor discuss the disturbing techniques used by the Santa Muerte cult in their worship of the demon Santa Muerte. This video is sure to horrify you and make you see the evil of the Santa Muerte cult!


Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse is on amazon (https://amzn.to/3ESfDEL) or get an autographed copy at https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall


Dr Marshall's previous book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDh2M-nZ8u8

attackchristiancatholiccultvirgin marydark secretshorrifyingjesse romerodr taylor marshalldemon worshipsanta muerte

