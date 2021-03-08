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Freedom Will Destroy The Left
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40 views • March 08, 2021
Have you wondered why liberals embrace the law, government and socialism while preaching the ideas of liberty and freedom? Have you noticed how they oppose free speech yet engage in slander, lies and defamation? These observations suggest that freedom means something to liberals it does not mean to conservatives. In this discussion we discover why their love of freedom is the undoing of liberalism. Liberals seeking after freedom is like Superman seeking kryptonite.
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