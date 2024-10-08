Deep Banana Blackout - "Take The Time" - Rowdy Duty - [Funk Rock]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High energy funk, rock, blues and soul recorded live in Porchester, New York on July 17, 1998
Gaurenteed to get your booty shakin'!
http://deepbananablackout.net/
Jen "Pipes" Durkin - vocals
Eric Kalb - drums
Benj LeFevre - bass
Cyrus Madan - organ
Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals
Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue
The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals
Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion, mic