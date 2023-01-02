Create New Account
Mary Mother of God, Co-Redemptrix, Co-Mediatrix: Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Published Yesterday
Fr. Chris Alar


Streamed live on Dec 31, 2022

Mary is an integral part of God's plan of Salvation. How so? Can we actually call her the "Mother of God" and why is this January 1 Solemnity of the Mother of God a Holy Day of Obligation? What about Co-Mediatrix and Co-Remptrix? What do those titles mean? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains the critical role in knowing who Jesus is and growing closer to him.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCr0j5eN3zU


jesussalvationchristianreligioncatholicmother of godvirgin marymaryfr chris alarexplaining the faithco-redemptrixdo-mediatrix

