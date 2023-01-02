Mary Mother of God, Co-Redemptrix, Co-Mediatrix: Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live on Dec 31, 2022
Mary is an integral part of God's plan of Salvation. How so? Can we actually call her the "Mother of God" and why is this January 1 Solemnity of the Mother of God a Holy Day of Obligation? What about Co-Mediatrix and Co-Remptrix? What do those titles mean? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains the critical role in knowing who Jesus is and growing closer to him.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCr0j5eN3zU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.