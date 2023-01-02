Mary Mother of God, Co-Redemptrix, Co-Mediatrix: Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar





Streamed live on Dec 31, 2022

Mary is an integral part of God's plan of Salvation. How so? Can we actually call her the "Mother of God" and why is this January 1 Solemnity of the Mother of God a Holy Day of Obligation? What about Co-Mediatrix and Co-Remptrix? What do those titles mean? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains the critical role in knowing who Jesus is and growing closer to him.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCr0j5eN3zU



