© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phil Robertson shares biblical warning for our nation's future
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • September 16, 2021
BLAZETV STAFF | September 15, 2021
Excerpt:
On BlazeTV's "In the Woods," host Phil Robertson argued there are only two kinds of people in the world: "the good and the evil." You're either one or the other, he said, so you'd better figure out which one and not follow the "satanic creeds" of today's ruling class.
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/in-the-woods/phil-robertson-warning?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
Excerpt:
On BlazeTV's "In the Woods," host Phil Robertson argued there are only two kinds of people in the world: "the good and the evil." You're either one or the other, he said, so you'd better figure out which one and not follow the "satanic creeds" of today's ruling class.
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/in-the-woods/phil-robertson-warning?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.