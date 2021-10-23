Prov 3:32 For The Froward is Abomination to The LORD

The Thumbnail Pic Used on This Message Is The What Someone Looks Like When Their Abominations Are Brought To The Light & They Refuse To Acknowledge THE TRUTH !!!Proverbs 3:32 For the froward is abomination to the LORD: But His Secret is With the Righteous. Just LIke His Secret was With Noah as you will hear soon !!!Hebrews 11:7 By faith Noah, Being Warned of God of Things Not Seen As Yet, { A Secret of God } Moved With Fear { Rg Stair Never Moved With FEAR }Prepared an Ark to The Saving of His House; by the which he condemned the world, and Became Heir of the Righteousness Which is By Faith.