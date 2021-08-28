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Man's Education In Contrast To Man's Education
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0 view • August 28, 2021
Man exalts educational institutions of higher learning. Man exalts persons with graduate degrees, doctors degrees and the wisdom of this world.
God says he will not share His glory with another.
Paul said he counted all these things
DUNG!
Paul said the wisdom of the world is foolishness.
Why do people make a god out of education? It is just another form of idolatry.
God says he will not share His glory with another.
Paul said he counted all these things
DUNG!
Paul said the wisdom of the world is foolishness.
Why do people make a god out of education? It is just another form of idolatry.
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