UFO's Angels & Gods

ALL CIVILIZATIONS ATTRIBUTE THEIR GENESIS TO THE GODS.All of the great religions speak of contact with beings who come from elsewhere.
Is there a connection between these accounts and the modern day UFO phenomenon?
Can accounts of flying beings from the Bible shed light on the identity of UFOs?
Are they mere observers or participants on the world stage? UFOs Angels & Gods begins where other documentaries end, bringing a new perspective to an ongoing debate, and asks the critical question: Does the modern UFO phenomenon fall within the scope of biblical prophecy?
