BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NORTHUMBRIA POLICE GOVERNMNET ORGANISATION
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
138 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • August 15, 2022

STILL IMAGE DRONE UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD GOSFORTH METRO, MISCONDUCT REPORTED CAA UNSAFE FY REPORTED. 

DEF TERRORISM: METHOD OF GOVERNMENT INSPIRING BY ACTS OF BRUTALITY AND SAVERGERY 

29/8/22 G-DOFY (ADVENTURE 001) OVERHEAD VERY LOUD 3 TIMES UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA

“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson 

⁣“Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” - Plato

⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan

⁣⁣https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
The People Retain Authority over their Government.

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the drone was deployed on the Why the drone was deployed
(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the drone was deployed to
The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours

Damian

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)


Keywords
dronesmetrounsafe fly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy