NORTHUMBRIA POLICE GOVERNMNET ORGANISATION

STILL IMAGE DRONE UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD GOSFORTH METRO, MISCONDUCT REPORTED CAA UNSAFE FY REPORTED.



DEF TERRORISM: METHOD OF GOVERNMENT INSPIRING BY ACTS OF BRUTALITY AND SAVERGERY



29/8/22 G-DOFY (ADVENTURE 001) OVERHEAD VERY LOUD 3 TIMES UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA



“There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.” Hunter S. Thompson



⁣“Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty.” - Plato



⁣Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' Robert Duncan

⁣

⁣⁣https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/

The People Retain Authority over their Government.



It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.



Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the ID number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the drone was deployed on the Why the drone was deployed

(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the drone was deployed to

The result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian



(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)





