Jonathan Kwitny How the CIA Creates Endless Enemies Lies- Interventions Destroying Democracy19841987
Jonathan KwitnyThe Memory Hole
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEiJmqGRFnc&t
How the CIA Creates Endless Enemies: Lies, Interventions Destroying Democracy & Free Enterprise 1984
The Memory Hole
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W07Q77OEnA
Dope, Dirty Money & the CIA: The Crimes of Patriots - Drugs, Secret Arms Deals, Covert Action (1987)
McDuff Lives 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n10loRmm88
The Crimes of Patriots, by Jonathan Kwitny, review and comments
