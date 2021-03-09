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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - March 9, 2021
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20 views • March 09, 2021
David Knight says Big Pharma giant, Pfizer, is estimated to triple its annual income with the experimental jab. He says this is an attempt to do you harm for cash.
No autopsy is performed after a Virginia woman's death minutes after receiving Pfizer's shot. Rapper Pitbull explains why he thinks the pandemic is a scam-demic.
Dr. Scott Jensen says immunity passports are immoral. Dan Bongino starts a new company. He says, "We have to start search engines and email systems to get away from "leftwing lunatics."
Prepare to laugh a lot on 'Corona Crazy!'
No autopsy is performed after a Virginia woman's death minutes after receiving Pfizer's shot. Rapper Pitbull explains why he thinks the pandemic is a scam-demic.
Dr. Scott Jensen says immunity passports are immoral. Dan Bongino starts a new company. He says, "We have to start search engines and email systems to get away from "leftwing lunatics."
Prepare to laugh a lot on 'Corona Crazy!'
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