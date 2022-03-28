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How Faux History Targets American Capitalism | Mary Grabar
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41 views • March 28, 2022
Academics like Howard Zinn deliberately manipulated historical evidence to turn impressionable young people against their own country. Scholar Mary Grabar, PhD, exposes the Marxist objectives of both Howard Zinn’s work and Nicole Hanna-Jones’s 1619 project.
Heliostar Metals (TSX-V: HSTR | OTC: HSTXF) is in the middle of drilling at their Cumaro project in Mexico. CEO Charles Funk explains what investors can expect in our weekly Inventa Capital update.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-faux-history-targets-american-capitalism/
Heliostar Metals (TSX-V: HSTR | OTC: HSTXF) is in the middle of drilling at their Cumaro project in Mexico. CEO Charles Funk explains what investors can expect in our weekly Inventa Capital update.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-faux-history-targets-american-capitalism/
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