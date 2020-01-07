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We're DONE With Vaccines
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16 views • January 07, 2020
When this little girl had a seizure 30 seconds after her MMR vaccine, the doctor told her mom, "It's completely normal." Learn what happened when Mom took control back of her daughter's health.
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