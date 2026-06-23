6.23.26 - Guest Host: Brian Engelman

A long day and night in Columbus, coupled with some morning drive radio in Houston, means no live show for Tuesday morning.....or does it!



My friend and conservative stalwart Bran Engelman is going to sit in for me Tuesday morning, allowing the regular live chat to continue as per usual! Enjoy, and thank you to all Patriots!



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