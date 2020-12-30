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ALL THE WAY IN on time travel! And Trump win in 2016 anyway??? Weird!
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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162 views • December 30, 2020
So if the Simpsons Creators its evil and predicted Trump 2016 victory why Cabal dont try in 2016 stop Trump Election??? I suport Trump at 9 months all days but in this moment i dont see any proof of rescued Children,nothing its better for us the people,no liar channels go down,no true in channels,dont see any arrests,no gesara, until now seems the masked people and the fake news are right we are conspiracy theorists. so what its better in our lifes since all this "New Evil Plandemic normal" beggin???? Nothing! Be careful who you follow! I dont Follow more "Q-ghosts Plans" neither pimp fake prophets until i see Real Proofs. Why Q that have so manny power to take down Powerfull evil people in Dumbs let the media liars Continue fool the masked people with this fake pandemic News and put us against eachother??? Maybe all the same team???


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